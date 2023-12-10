For this classic murder mystery, raise a glass, and another one and several more after that. A river of cocktails flows through this film, and Nick and Nora Charles' preferred drink is a martini.

"The important thing is the rhythm. Always have rhythm in your shaking. Now a Manhattan you shake to fox-trot time, a Bronx to two-step time, a dry martini you always shake to waltz time."

If you'd like to drink along, here are a couple of Hooper's recipes, one for a S'more Martini and another for The Rye Manhattan — although I do not recommend trying to match the Charles' couple drink for drink because I'd like for our Movie Night fans to still be conscious by the end of the movie. It shows you how good a detective Nick is, solving a murder while completely besotted, inebriated, soused, fuddled, snockered and snookered. There's sooo many words for "drunk." Here's a fun list of some old timey ones from HuffPost.

The original novel was set during Prohibition and the drinking was not portrayed in the same lighthearted way as in the film. Once the 18th amendment was repealed the movie was rewritten to allow for a large consumption of alcohol to be shown as celebratory and commonplace.

William Powell is retired detective Nick Charles and the exquisite Myrna Loy portrays his wife and partner in misadventure, Nora Charles. With Skippy as their dog, Asta, a Wire Fox Terrier, a dog breed known for being energetic and affectionate. Asta is a helpful aide to Detective Charles, helping him by literally sniffing out trouble. (Asta is also a name that is very familiar with fans of crossword puzzles.) A crime must be solved against the backdrop of 1930's Manhattan during Christmas.

Based on a novel by Dashiell Hammett, it is the first in the series of The Thin Man movies. Samuel Dashiell Hammett had a fascinating life. During the Red Scare and McCarthyism, he was imprisoned and blacklisted as his work was deemed "subversive."

Here’s a link to The Dashiell Hammett Family Papers from University of South Carolina for further reading.

Nick: “I'm a hero. I was shot twice in the Tribune.” Nora: “I read where you were shot five times in the tabloids.” Nick: “It's not true. He didn't come anywhere near my tabloids.”

The banter between Nick and Nora is deliciously humorous and full of passion (albeit expressed in a sarcastic way.) They are best friends who are secure in their love for each other, showing it frequently throughout the movie.

Nora: “Pretty girl.” Nick: “Yes. She's a very nice type.” Nora: “You got types?” Nick: “Only you, darling. Lanky brunettes with wicked jaws.”

The film culminates in a fancy dinner party given by Nick and Nora with all suspects invited. Some arrive more willing than others as they need a police escort to convince them to attend. As all gather around the dinner table cocktails are served.

Nora: “Waiter, will you serve the nuts? I mean, will you serve the guests the nuts?”

Nick lays out the scheme for the guests, knowing the guilty will eventually reveal themselves. No spoilers here, you will have to watch the movie to discover the killer’s identity.

The Thin Man stars William Powell, Myrna Loy, Maureen O’Sullivan and Cesar Romero. Directed by W.S. Van Dyke.

A frequent discussion at this time of year is what makes a movie a Holiday Movie? I'm a heathen so I use the word "holiday" even though this movie discussion is really all about one day. I think it's more about the time of year, but calling a film a "December Movie" doesn't quite cut it. There's tonight's movie, The Thin Man and the frequently discussed Die Hard (1988), our December 23rd movie Gremlins (1984) and something like Mixed Nuts (1994). The question usually asked is, does just being set during the season qualify it for inclusion on the list or does the story itself need to be directly related to Christmas? It can be both because I firmly believe any kind of film can be on this list, it's about your connection to it during the holidays. Some people marathon Mystery Science Theater 3000 while others watch all the versions of A Christmas Carol starting with the original from 1934. My favorite is Krampus (2015), I've been watching it every year since it came out. I also will watch some Godzilla movies and definitely many Rankin/Bass cartoons. So instead of arguing about what movies qualify for the list, let's talk about why we like to watch what we watch around this time of year. It should just make you feel good, with no judgements as to category or quality. As we find our favorites and come back to them each year, sharing them with others so that it becomes their tradition too.

Tonight's cartoon is many cartoons. The Betty Boop collection (1933-1939)

