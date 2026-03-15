Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
13m

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

I use IMDb for the trivia. The trivia is submitted by the public. Under each bit of info it can be voted as 👍 Helpful or 👎 Not helpful. If it doesn't have a high "Helpful" rating I don't use it. The list starts with the highest rated bits, by the time you hit the bottom there's some unusual stuff.

I came across this as last on the list which was rated 2 Helpful to 11 Not helpful. SO WOKE!:

"At about 29 minutes the elder Dr. Medford says to shoot the antennae as "he's helpless without them". How does he know the gender of the ant is male? In so many creature movies the creatures are referred to as he/him/his when they could just as likely be she/her/hers. As with most animal species it's likely only 50% are male. Thus it would be more logical to refer to each creature as it/it/its. If more than one, "them" is gender neutral. Corrective Note: 1 in 3 ants in a colony are male and only produced for breeding. The workers and soldiers are females."

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
10m

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

The film was originally to have been filmed in color. Two days before shooting began a nervous studio cut the budget, and the film had to be made in black and white. However, in the opening credits, the title is shown in bright red against a black-and-white background. Despite all of Warner Brothers trepidation and hesitation about making this, Them! turned out to be one of the studios' biggest grossers of 1954, and proved especially popular as a "date movie" at drive-in theatres.

Also the movie was originally to have been shot in 3-D. Some elements of the 3-D effects, such as the ants having extreme close-ups and the flame throwers shooting straight into the camera, were used. Although the second eye print was filmed, it was never struck, and likely destroyed later.

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