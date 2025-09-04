Created by ziggy using their mad Paint 3D skills.

This is the story of a powerful man who dies unexpectedly but two of his employees keep up the appearance that their boss, a possible financial fraudster, is still alive over a weekend.

I am, of course, referencing Weekend At Bernie’s. What else could I possibly be talking about? If there’s anything your Movieboss knows, it is when a certain movie is perfect for the moment.

It is a hot Sunday in New York City. The kids play in an open fire hydrant but friends Richard and Larry are going to work.

Richard and Larry have discovered something funky in the company’s files that could save their employer a hell of a lot of money. They bring this to the attention of their uber-rich boss, Bernie Lomax, telling him that someone was trying to defraud the business. This gets them an invitation to the powerful man’s beach house over Labor Day weekend in Florida the Hamptons.

But when they get there something is wrong. Bernie is being a very inattentive host and Larry and Richard at first assume he’s intoxicated. Then it becomes clear that “Lomax is dead.” But the friends fear they will be implicated, so they pretend he is alive. They decide to keep the party and Bernie — or at least the image of Bernie — alive.

Like déjà vu all over again.

The hangers-on and Hampton party people don’t even notice the difference and continue on as if the corpse on the couch is the life of the party. Imagine being so lacking in humanity that people can’t tell if you’re alive or dead.

Larry and Richard prop him up and insist to everyone that he is as robustly healthy as he was the weekend before. Will the truth of Bernie’s demise become public and will the friends find a way to save their asses?

Weekend At Bernie’s is available with subscription on Disney+, AMC+, Hulu, Philo, and Sling TV. Free on Daily Motion with ads.

Weekend At Bernie’s stars Terry Kiser, Jonathan Silverman, Andrew McCarthy, Catherine Mary Stewart, and Catherine Parks. Directed by Ted Kotcheff.

The animated short is Lonely Monster Goes Out by Ivan Maximov.

