Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

On her train ride to Zootopia, before Judy selects Gazelle(Shakira,) some of the other artists on her music player include: The Beagles, Black Sable, Catty Perry, Destiny's Cub, Ewe 2, Fleetwood Yak, Fur Fighters, Gun N' Rodents, Hyena Gomez, Kanine West and Mick Jaguar. Parodies of various songs from past Disney animated feature films on Judy's music player. These include "Let it Go" from Frozen (2013), "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid (1989), "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King (1994), and "Arabian Nights" from Aladdin (1992).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

One of the mammals not featured in Zootopia is a bat, since they would've been the only residents with the ability to fly; and marine mammals like seals and dolphins, since it would've been odd to feature animals that can't move on land. Apes and monkeys are also not featured in the movie. These animals were intentionally left out of the film as they were too closely related to humans. A now-debunked rumor claimed that it was due to fear of their being viewed as racist stereotypes of Black people. The rumor is thought to have originated with Sing (2016), released later that same year.

There is, however, a fish market, where presumably animals can buy them as a food source. Disney has done this before with their litany of talking animals who end up having a pet such as a dog.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
152 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture