Shakira as Gazelle sings that we should “Try Everything” and so with this movie choice, I am! An animated Disney flick about animals that you might assume is just for kids for Movie Night? Yes, because it is also about living beyond the box you are expected to live in, about living together with others in spite of everyone’s differences.

But something is amiss in Zootopia and as the first bunny cop on the ZPD, Judy Hopps is determined to make a difference. She has decided that she will find a missing otter, part of a much large group of missing Zootopia denizens. She gets no respect from her fellow officers because she is just a bunny. But with a little help from a scam artist fox they will follow the clues and do some hustling along the way to get to the heart of a diabolical plot.

There is someone creating a division between predator and prey, using scare tactics to make the community of prey animals believe that predators are violence-prone, innately ferocious, and will harm them. Politicians try to use the fear of the other to solidify power but one little bunny may throw a carrot into those gears. Along with Nick the fox’s help, the always underestimated Officer Hopps uses her wits and determination to solve a case the more experienced could not.

If Monty Python has taught us anything it is that rabbits are not to be fucked with.

Zootopia stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Jenny Slate, Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, J.K. Simmons, Octavia Spencer, Kristin Bell, Shakira, and Tommy Chong. Directed by Rich Moore and Byron Howard.

Zootopia is available with subscription on Disney+. $3.99 in the usual places.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules go to WonkMovie.

For our cartoon we have God - An SNL Animated Short starring Mikey Day, Michael Longfellow, Jane Wickline and Heidi Gardner. With Timothée Chalamet as God.

Our next Movie Night selection is Fargo, oh you betcha yeah. Available with subscription on Prime. $3.99 in the usual places.

