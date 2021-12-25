Hi whatcha doin' that's nice we're not here. We've got a grown child and a small child and a grandchild and a stepchild and Dok and Dok's child, and we are VERY BUSY drinking champagne and eating strawberries and bagels and lox because that is the tradition we started the very first year ever we were a single mom ('96 ima say?) and it is the world's best tradition. BOOM, the bagels go on a tray BOOM the strawberries go in a bowl BOOM even if you wanna make it fancy it's going to take five minutes tops, and that is how you Christmas morning.

Carol sent a cat.

THAT'S A PRETTY FUCKIN CAT CAROL. It looks like our cat, Muse, who is fuckin chill, like so:



Muse was a cat at the shelter. She likes it here. Whatever the girls want to do to her, it's all cool.

GOODBYE AND HAPPY CHRISTMAS, THAT'S IT, WE'RE DONE!

