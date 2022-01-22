Happy weekend!

It's been a very long week. Too long, even. So I got you an extra special present this week, which I (again) found on the r/obscuremedia subreddit. It is a song, performed by a band called Heavenly Magic, which was associated with The Family International/Children of God cult, imploring a young woman not to go to the supermarket and buy food with the Mark of the Beast.

Rudely, it's kind of a bop. Though the choreography could use some work.

¡ Cathy Don t Go ! "666" www.youtube.com

Choice lyrics:

I know there's a sale and a special on rice

And you can buy beans at a giveaway price

But that's just their way to get you down there

What you don't know is that they're everywhere

Also:

This isn't just a new craze

They want to make us their slaves

Truly, it's a work of art.

And here are your top ten stories of the week!



10. Forgetful Capitol Rioters Called Pelosi's Office Looking For The 'Lost And Found'

9. OAN Gets Cancel Cultured. Dang.

8. Welcome to Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Northumbria Toddy!

7. Let's See What President Biden Has To Say For Himself!

6. Remembering The Dr. King Conservatives Find So Damn Inconvenient

5. Mark Kelly Supports Filibuster Reform, So Don't Blame 'Arizona,' OK, KYRSTEN SINEMA?

4. Justice Gorsuch Even More Of A Dick Than You Thought

3. UPDATE: Justice Gorsuch Still Maskless, Still A Dick

2. Fox News All Het Up About Satan Again

1. They Tried To Kill Us, We Survived, Let's Vote

