I actually rewatched Pope Michael this week after mentioning it in a post — and you know what? It holds up. So if you didn't watch it when I linked to it then, here it is for you to enjoy or bookmark now. It is documentary about a (somewhat recently deceased) guy in Kansas who believed he was the Pope and was elected to that position by his parents. His mom is the best and probably one of the most supportive parents of all time. He wanted to be the pope and she was like "Yes, you're obviously the pope now."

It's like a sedevacantist Grey Gardens.

"Pope Michael" - Full Documentary www.youtube.com

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Trump Offers To Be The Right's 'Retribution' Against Us In CPAC Speech

9. Updating The Classics: Censorship Or Capitalism?

8. Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Tokyo Rose!

7. Not Robert Kennedy Jr. Announcing He Might Run For President

6. Three Stories About GOP Oversight Chair James Comer That Aren't Even About Hunter Biden's Penis

5. Alex Jones Hiding Assets? UNPOSSIBLE!

4. LIVE: Jim Jordan's House Un-American Fap-Tivities Committee Tries Again

3. Daily Wire Guy Saw Black People In Memphis And He Got Scared

2. Golly, Donald Trump Sounds Very Upset With Rupert Murdoch

1. But What Have We Done For You Lately?

