Hello and happy weekend!

This week I am bringing you a recent discovery of mine. Remember the Free Credit Report Dot Com commercials from a million years ago? The one featuring a band with a curly haired lead man singing songs about how many bad things had happened to him because of his bad credit situation? Singing songs that got stuck in your head and gave you weird nightmares for years afterwards?

Well, as many of us know (though why we know it I couldn't tell you), that guy wasn't actually singing the songs in the commercial — according to the rumor at the time, he was a French Canadian who didn't even speak English. But apparently he does speak English, and he is in another band. A far less perky band, in which he does not sing about his bad credit score.

God Against God - All You Can Dream www.youtube.com

Who would have thought?

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Sues Jim Jordan For Being A Dick. A Lawsplainer!

9. When Harry S Truman Gave 'Em Hell ... Them Being US Steel

8. House Republicans Will Defend Trump By Showing Their Whole Asses In New York

7. Ron DeSantis Desperate For Wingnut Students, Faculty To Come To Nice Little College He Wrecked

6. Wonkette Easter Abortion Spectacular!

5. Lindsey Graham Has Idea To Make Voters Love Republicans Again, It Is Let's Ban Abortions!

4. Charlie Kirk Something Something NO GAY POEMS ON BATTLESHIPS!

3. NPR Uses Calm, Soothing Public Radio-Type Voice To Tell Elon Musk To Suck It

2. Wisconsin Idiot Says Constituents Too Scared To Go To New York, Awww Bless Their MAGA Hearts

1. Candace Owens Will Decide Who Is And Is Not A Lesbian, Thank You Very Much

Did reading these stories give you a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, you can join our Patreon, or buy our merch, or do your Amazon shopping through our link.

You can even send us paper checks to

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

OR use this handy widget below! Just click the amount you want to donate, click one-time or monthly, and then be sure to click "Paypal" if you are Paypal or "Stripe" if you don't have Paypal, or your money will not go through!

Want to just donate once?