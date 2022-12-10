Happy weekend!

This week, your present is a thing I did not know existed, despite my great love for Tom Waits — a 1990s television show in which John Lurie goes fishing with Tom Waits and they sing about fishing and wear hats? I'm not sure why it exists, but it does and here it is.

Fishing With John Episode2 with Tom Waits（関西弁字幕版） youtu.be

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Wonkette Weekend Chat Holiday Fire Sale!

9. Evil Conspiracy Violated James Woods' Right To Put Hunter Biden's Dick On Twitter

8. San Francisco Hits Pause Button On Killer Robots ... FOR NOW

7. Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, Vodka Shots!

6. Capitol Cops To Mitch McConnell: Aaayyyyy, Go F*ck Yourself

5. 'Alpha Male' Revives Six-Year-Old Starbucks Boycott In Bid To Win War On Christmas

4. I'm Dreaming Of A Wonkristmas (Sun., Dec. 18!)

3. Look At This Asshole GOP Rep. Who Forgot To Take Her Cry-Agra Before Her Big 'God Hates Fags' Floor Speech

2. DONALD TRUMP DID NOT SAY TERMINATE THE CONSTITUTION YOU DID

1. Wonkette: Because We're AGAINST Inciting Bomb Threats At Hospitals For Kids!

