You know what is bonkers?

I have been here a while and yet somehow it seems like I have neglected to share with you all one of my absolute favorite videos ever, of all time, which I make everyone in my life watch at some point or another. It is a video of JZ Knight, the lady what told Shirley MacLaine about all of her past lives, channeling "Ramtha" on the Merv Griffin show. Ramtha being a 35,000 year old enlightened being from Atlantis who knows everything except for what order words are supposed to go in.

Merv Griffin Show JZ Knight As Ramtha - 1985 - 14 minutes youtu.be

It is 32 flavors of moonbattery. The thing I like about it though is that people watched this and went "Wow, this seems very real and not at all like this lady is very obviously doing a bit, guess I should join her cult!"

JZ Knight's cult, by the way, is the Ramtha School of Enlightenment, which was also responsible for that What The Bleep Do We Know? documentary that every obnoxious person you know was really into for a minute, and the reason they believed water had feelings. So rude.

