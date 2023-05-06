Happy weekend!

Today is the coronation of King Charles, which I actually thought had already happened for some reason. Personally I feel like the monarchy is bizarre and pointless — although I did have a theory at one point that if we had a monarchy, we probably would have had a female president by now, though I forget how that one went.

Anyway, I'm feeling super lazy, so here is a livestream of the coronation. Please to enjoy all of the people marching with giant "Not My King" and "Abolish the Monarchy" sign.





LIVE: King Charles' Coronation procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey www.youtube.com



And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Giggly Weirdo Tucker Dying To Know If Ladies Do Pillow Fights In The Potty, TEE HEE HEE!

9. Congratulations On Your CPAC Speaking Slot, Subway Vigilante Choke Hold Killer Guy

8. WonkTV: Tucker Carlson Unemployment Celebration Special Part 1

7. Happy May Day! Let's Talk About Some Awesome Ladies Of The Labor Movement

6. Comedic Duo of Roy Wood Jr And Dark Brandon Dazzle White House Correspondents Dinner

5. Sam Alito Is The Pettiest Bitch Alive

4. Proud Boys To Start Working On Applications To Join Aryan Brotherhood

3. Manly Army Guy Ben Shapiro Knows Why Recruitment Numbers Are Down, It's The Damned Drag Queens Again

2. Kimberly Guilfoyle Selling Sheets Now, For Sleeping With StinkHair McMoistBodies Like Don Jr.

1. QAnon Momfluencer Convicted Of Falsely Claiming Craft Enthusiasts Tried To Kidnap Her Kids

Did reading these stories give you a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, you can join our Patreon, or buy our merch, or do your Amazon shopping through our link.

You can even send us paper checks to

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

OR use this handy widget below! Just click the amount you want to donate, click one-time or monthly, and then be sure to click "Paypal" if you are Paypal or "Stripe" if you don't have Paypal, or your money will not go through!

Want to just donate once?