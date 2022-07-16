Hello and welcome to the weekend!

I think I've really outdone myself this week, and you are welcome. It is a Christian parody of "Baby Got Back" called "Baby Got Book" that I am quite sure is going to rock all of your worlds.

Dan Smith - Baby Got Book (OFFICIAL) youtu.be



Oh! And I am starting to run out of pet pictures for the top tens, so if you would like your baby to be a STAH, send a 900x600 photo of them, to robyn@wonkette.com. You are welcome .

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Wonkette Movie Night: Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory

9. ARE YOU OKAY, HERSCHEL WALKER? DO YOU NEED TO FIND A POLICE MAN OR A GROWN UP?

8. If This All Ends With Some Gross Conservative SCOTUS Swinger Boner Scandal, We Are Throwing Up Forever

7. Will No One Think Of How Elliot Page's Abs Have Directly Hurt Poor Jordan Peterson?

6. Jesse Watters Can't Claim 10-Year-Old Wasn't Rape Victim, Will Go After (Another) Abortion Provider Instead

5. Elon Musk Versus Donald Trump: An Epic Battle Of The Sh*t Posters

4. Florida Paper Super Sorry About 'What's So Bad About Boys Being Proud?' Op-Ed

3. Hi Have You Put GOOD Into The World Today, And By Good We Mean Money And By World We Mean Wonkette!

2. Jill Biden’s Taco-Gate ‘Scandal’ Is REAL Most Important Story Of Day!

1. Connecting The Dots: It's Your January 6 Hearings, Day 7 LIVEBLOG!

