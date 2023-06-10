Hello and happy weekend!

This week I give you an utterly bizarre 1950s "educational" film about the dangers of predatory lesbians with extremely good haircuts initiating a "young deb" in their evil, sapphic ways. I actually thought that the first part of the film was about the lesbians having a meeting about "What to do with the undead?" rather than "young deb," and honestly I like my version better.

This has been going around the interwebs this week and no one has any idea where it came from. Content note, this film does depict a nonconsensual sexual encounter, because I guess that's how they thought people became lesbians in the 1950s.





Lesbian Initiation www.youtube.com



Tag yourself, I'm "neurotic fear of marriage."

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Crime Guy's Lawyers Go To Justice Department To Say Hey, Don't Charge Crime Guy With Crimes

9. Robert Kennedy Jr Keeps Dreaming Up New Ways To Disgrace Family Name

8. WonkTV: Democratic Debates And The Lord's Chicken!

7. Judge Rips Florida Kids' Trans Ban Law Into Pieces, Lights Them On Fire, Shoves Them Down DeSantis's Throat

6. RFK Jr. And Elon Musk: Two Great Dicks That Taste Like Sh*t!

5. Fox News Not Amused By Tucker's 'Live From The Unabomber's She-Shed' Twitter Show

4. Letting People Starve Just The Christian Thing To Do

3. Chris Christie Lays Into Trump Like The Guy Gave Him COVID Or Something

2. Nikki Haley Going To Hell. Hope Sixth Place In The Republican Primary Is Worth It.

1. Hush Hush, Keep It Down Now, Voices Carry MOTHERFUCKER GONNA GO TO JAIL Y'ALL

Did reading these stories give you a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, you can join our Patreon, or buy our merch, or do your Amazon shopping through our link.

You can even send us paper checks to

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

OR use this handy widget below! Just click the amount you want to donate, click one-time or monthly, and then be sure to click "Paypal" if you are Paypal or "Stripe" if you don't have Paypal, or your money will not go through!

Want to just donate once?