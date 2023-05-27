Happy Memorial Day Weekend!

This week, we lost an icon and a personal hero of mine — the woman who inspired me to insure my legs, Ms. Tina Turner. I'm really not okay with it, if you were wondering. But given this very sad situation, it seems appropriate to drop some wonderful Tina Turner videos in here for all of you to enjoy.





Tina Turner performs "River Deep - Mountain High" at the 1989 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony www.youtube.com

Tina Turner, Cher & Elton John - Proud Mary (Divas Live 99) [4K] www.youtube.com

Tina Turner - Private Dancer (1985) www.youtube.com



This? This is so good ...

“RT @LoLoVonz: Lizzo. Did. That. That’s a fucking tribute. 💜 https://t.co/6FAAf9M9Ft” — Robyn Pennacchia (@Robyn Pennacchia) 1685193951

Point of order, it's Memorial Day Weekend so we're taking it easy (so easy that I might actually be asleep right at this very moment) and content is limited!

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. LA Dodgers Tell Catholic Extremists To F*ck Off, Reinvite Fun Gay Nuns To Pride Night

9. What? Fox's 'Chicago' (Naperville) Diner Segment Was A Set Up?

8. Happy Cher's Birthday To All Who Celebrate!

7. A Conservative Walks Into A Food Pantry ... (That's It. That's The Joke.)

6. Putin Bans Everybody Who Ever Hurted Donald Trump's Feelings From Glorious Russia

5. Western States Save Colorado River For A Bit Longer!

4. WonkTV: Why Are Republicans Such Joyless Creeps?

3. Oath Keeper Stewart Rhodes Will Have 18 Years To Contemplate Kafka

2. Two Horrible People To Do Twitter Thing Tonight So One Of Them Can Not Be President, Don't Miss THAT

1. Tim Scott Not A Virgin, FYI

