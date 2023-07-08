Hello and happy weekend!

For some reason I had a hard time coming up with a good present for all of you this week, so I have decided to bless you with two ladies who can't sing very well, singing a song called "The Devil's In The Phone Booth Dialing 911."

The Devils In The Phone Booth Dialing 911 www.youtube.com

If you are wondering why the Devil is in the phone booth dialing 911, it's because these ladies got saved. I'm not sure what the police or an ambulance could do for the dark lord in that situation. Like what's he going to tell them when they get there? "Please help me, these two ladies love Jesus. Arrest them now!"?

I guess they didn't really think that one through.

Anyway here are your top ten stories of the week!



10. Ron DeSantis Is A Proud Cannibal /Lizard Person

9. WonkTV: SCOTUS Hell Week Retrospective (And Pre-Independence Day Spectacular)

8. Joe Biden Stands Up For Teachers, Says Book Banners Can Go Jump In Lake

7. Wingnuts Plan Own Awards Show, Nominate Song Mocking Them

6. Secretary Mayor Pete Just Saying DeSantis's Anti-Trump Ad Kiiiiiiiind Of ... You Know.

5. Was Madonna's Bacterial Illness A Vax Side Effect Or Is it ... ADRENOCHROME?!?

4. Dollar Car Rental Left My Family Stranded On NC Interstate But On Plus Side, The Customer Service Sucked

3. How 1980s Movies Might’ve Poisoned Americans On Affirmative Action

2. This July 4, The World Still Only Spins Forward

1. A Wonkette Change ... Is Gonna Come

