For Halloween reasons, your present this week is a whole ass movie. It is in fact a movie I only found out about last week, as the result of a Rona Jaffe-related discussion right here in the Wonkette comments section. It is called Mazes and Monsters and it is a made-for-TV movie starring Tom Hanks as an at-least-30-year-old college student who gets just a little too into a Dungeons and Dragons-type game.

It is my new favorite movie and it has everything . Mazes, monsters, caves, captivating interior design choices, Fair Isle sweaters, a character whose main schtick is that he wears a ton of different hats, plot holes, murder, fine leather goods, an extremely multifaceted Fred from Scooby-Doo type fella, a very shallow understanding of mental illness, the Twin Towers, pre-Satanic Panic Dungeons and Dragons fear-mongering and a cop who knows it isn't just a game.

Mazes and Monsters film USA original www.youtube.com

You are welcome.

