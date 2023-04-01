Happy weekend!

Your present this week is, duh, a clip from Joni Mitchell's Gershwin Award performance, which aired last night on PBS, because it is amazing and because we must, as a society, treasure every moment we have with her.

Here she is singing "Summertime" from Gershwin's Porgy and Bess. It is absolutely wonderful.

Joni Mitchell - Summertime: Gershwin Tribute (Official Video) www.youtube.com

I honestly can't believe how incredible she sounds, just to begin with, but also given that she couldn't even speak after the brain aneurysm she had a few years back.

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

