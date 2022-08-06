Happy weekend!

Your present this week is something I certainly never expected to exist after having spent many an afternoon watching "Lambchop's Play-a-long" with my sister (because I was beautiful and kind and gracious), although I certainly would have enjoyed the show a lot more if it had more of this and less "This Is The Song That Doesn't End."

What is it? It is Shari Lewis and Lambchop singing "The Money Song" from Cabaret, which is actually really freaking impressive. I trip up on the lyrics sometimes singing it by myself, nevermind while doing ventriloquism.





Lambchop complains to Shari Lewis on The Raes '78 TV series www.youtube.com

Also damn, Shari Lewis was hot. Who knew?

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Alex Jones Thinks He's Going To Beat The Legal System. He Is Wrong.

9. Wonkette Movie Night: Bagdad Cafe

8. Young Queer Republican Horrified To Learn Republicans Excluding Her From Whole ‘Land Of The Free’ Deal

7. Pastor Greg Locke Has Important Update On His Witch Problem

6. Lauren Boebert Fairly Certain We'll All Eat Our Dogs If Dems Pass Gun Control. Lauren Boebert S-M-R-T.

5. Dennis Prager Can't Prove 2020 Election Fraud, Just Feels It In His Heart, Like God Or Santa

4. Let's All Be Shocked And Surprised By This Matt Gaetz/Roger Stone Hot Mic Situation

3. Fox News Terribly Offended That Washington Post Printed Dead Congresswoman's Biography

2. Hey Kids, Ben Shapiro Here To Talk About About 'Moisture State Of Your Own Vagina'

1. WONKETTE VS THE MONSTERS!

Did reading these stories give you a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, you can join our Patreon, or buy our merch, or do your Amazon shopping through our link.

You can even send us paper checks to

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

OR use this handy widget below! Just click the amount you want to donate, click one-time or monthly, and then be sure to click "Paypal" if you are Paypal or "Stripe" if you don't have Paypal, or your money will not go through!

Want to just donate once?