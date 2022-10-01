Hello and happy weekend!

Here is a very good present for all of you. It is my favorite episode of my favorite show about a Canadian dog that goes around solving people's general life problems. In this episode, which features a young Mike Meyers, Hobo helps a young fella win the big Frisbee contest, even though his dad was all "You can't throw a Frisbee, child! You are in a wheelchair!" about things and also hated dogs.

Enjoy!

The Littlest Hobo Season 1 Episode 10 Boy On Wheels www.youtube.com

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem Took State Plane To Her Son's Prom Because That's Normal

9. Oopsies! House Republicans Accidentally Post And Delete Creepy MAGA Midterm Agenda

8. Texas Good Ole Boys Shoot Two Migrants, Killing One, Winning Big But Unspoken MAGA Love

7. Has-Been Actor Kevin Sorbo Pretty Sure There's Woke Hollywood Conspiracy To Keep Him Unemployed

6. AZ GOP Senate Candidate Blake Masters: Fire All The Generals, Replace Them With Trump Stooges

5. WaPo Fact Checker Shocked, SHOCKED That Anyone Would Say GOP Wants To Kill Medicare!

4. Tucker Giving Russia Ideas How To Fight Back Against Whoever REALLY (America) Blew Up Pipeline

3. Actual US President Trump Wanted To Send 'Murderers,' 'Rapists' To Actual US Cities

2. Whoops! Another Florida Republican Caught With Their Racist Hanging Out In Halloween Pics

