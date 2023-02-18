Happy Weekend!

This week, I bring you the future of CGI and AI and whatever else ... of 1998. For some reason, someone at UPN in 1998 thought it would be a super great idea to bring back "The Ed Sullivan Show." There was one big problem, however. Ed Sullivan had been dead for over two decades at that point. No matter! They brought him back. But as a wise man once said, maybe "what's dead should stay dead."

Virtual Ed Sullivan Show Tap Dogs www.youtube.com



Yeah, no, that is upsetting. It's not right.

The lone video clip available of this show/shew/shoe features a group called The Tap Dogs, which were a thing back then — along with Riverdance and Stomp! and other percussive dance-based acts. They actually came to my high school one time and I think even stayed in touch with some of the dance kids. (I was not one of the dance kids)

Given the outfits I am not sure how they comport with my theory of tap dancing being the handsomest of all talents, but I'd have to see them not tap dancing to make a sufficient judgment.

10. Everyone Super Excited For Our Yearly Satanic Illuminati Ritual?

9. Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Cocoa Negroni!

8. Mike Pence Has Some Good F-ing Lawyers

7. Wonkette Weekend Chat: Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A Supervillain, Not 'White Trash'

6. Did You Need More Proof Trump Knew There Was No Fraud? Okay, WaPo Brought You Some.

5. HAPPY SCHLAPP-ENTINES DAY, Y'ALL!

4. If Team Trump Is Sh*tting Itself This Much Over THESE Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts, Imagine What's Under Seal

3. ‘America, It’s Bad. I’m Nikki Haley.’

2. Mean Feds Took Away Trump's Classified Reverse Night Light Binky Folder, Now His Bedroom's Too Bright : (

1. 'Why Hath Disney And Chick-fil-A Forsaken Us?' Fox Columnists Cry Desperately Into The Night

