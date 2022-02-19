Good morning!

Oh boy, have I got an exciting treat for any Xennial/Oregon Trail/Generation Catalano folks out there in our audience, and it is a clip from the classic Disney show "Kids Incorporated," which seemed like it was on for a million years but probably was not. This one features a young Stacie Ferguson — aka Fergie from The Black Eyed Peas — singing a Lionel Richie jam to a weird clown.

You love to see it.

Kids Incorporated - Say You, Say Me www.youtube.com

This is the show that actually sparked my lifelong intense dislike of Jennifer Love Hewitt (which has been a bummer since she was on that one season of Criminal Minds and Ghost Whisperer actually kind of seems like it would be my jam), because not only was she super annoying on the show, but her name was Robyn. RUDE.

I will however say that this "ballet" is admittedly hilarious in retrospect,

Kids Incorporated -- I Still Believe www.youtube.com

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Only In New York, Kids! Trump Lawyers Go WILDING.

9. It’s Wonkette’s Big Game Weekend Live Chat Halftime Spectacular!

8. Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, House Tequila Rose!

7. Sean Hannity Casually Suggests Truckers May Start Killing If They Don't Get Their Way

6. Ryan Zinke Knows Who Is To Blame For His Ethics Lapses, And It Is Joe Biden!

5. BREAKING: Jury, Judge Agree New York Times Did Not Defame Sarah Palin

4. Poor Andrew Giuliani Not Even Sure What Lie He's Supposed To Say About Hillary Clinton

3. Mitch McConnell And The 'Moderates' Really Think They're Going To Take GOP Back From Trump

2. Melania Is (Allegedly) Be Best At Raising Money For Non-Existent Charities

1. What The Hell Are The Wingers On About Now With John Durham?

