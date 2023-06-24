Happy Weekend!

This week I am bringing you In Search of The Titanic — the sequel to my favorite animated movie, Legend of the Titanic (or, in the original Italian, Tentacolino ) It features many of the mice and humans and giant squids from the original going back to the Titanic (as you may recall) only to find ATLANTIS.





The Legend of the Titanic (1999) | Full Movie | Gregory Snegoff | Francis Pardeilhan www.youtube.com



If you're not prepared to watch the whole movie, you can always just watch the part with the rapping shark.





Tentacolino: Terror of the Sea www.youtube.com

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. PA Gov. Josh Shapiro Gonna Reopen I-95, With A Little Help From NASCAR Track

9. Greg Abbott Pretty Sure Texas Construction Workers Can Go Without Water

8. Trump Explains How He Will Eliminate Crime Via Killing Spree

7. Trump Judge Tosses Indiana Anti- Trans Law Because STOP PICKING ON KIDS GODDAMMIT

6. Florida Sheriff Tells Nazis To Get F*cked

5. Decent Hard-Working Perverts Sue To Block Dumb New Louisiana Anti-Porn Law

4. WonkTV: Juneteenth Father’s Day Extravaganza!

3. College Board Refuses To Design AP Class Around Ron DeSantis' Wants And Needs

2. Happy Juneteenth, Y’all! ‘Stop! Look! And Sing Songs of Revolutions!’

1. Time To Feed The Wonkette Baby

