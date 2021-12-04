Hello and happy weekend to you all!

Here is some inside baseball for you — we here at Wonkette sometimes get some fairly strange PR emails that have absolutely nothing to do with politics or anything we actually cover here. Or which are incredibly confused about what we cover here, like the time this lady spent two months sending me nauseating emails about her website's page on Jordan Peterson that she wanted me to backlink to, without even bothering to read the actual article she wanted her link in to see that it was not exactly a glowing review of this man.

I finally gave up and emailed her back to inform her of this and helpfully suggested she try The Daily Stormer instead, to which she responded "Thanks for the recommendation Robyn Pinocchio ," a thing I haven't really heard much since elementary school. Professionalism!

This week I got a PR email about an upcoming Christmas movie — The Housewives of the North Pole starring Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . This is a little bit more fair as I, personally, tweet about the Housewives sometimes, but it doesn't make a lot of sense for Wonkette (though I am not exactly a Kyle fan). Still, I always like to post some kind of weird media on the top ten and the trailer they sent me for the movie is bananas .

The Housewives of the North Pole | Official Trailer | Peacock Original www.youtube.com

Ah yes, a heartwarming tale about a lifelong friendship between two very weird ladies being destroyed over a competition over who has the best Christmas decorations, which we can fairly assume will be mended by the end of this movie when their star-crossed lover kids announce they are getting married, probably while wearing green and red sweaters. Good times!

I'm also just going to drop this gem from this season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in here because probably very few of you have seen it, and ... just watch it.

I have watched this no less than 10 times #RHOSLCpic.twitter.com/F6WESymcOI — samantha bush (@samantha bush) 1633364640

Anyway, here are your top ten stories of the week.

And we'll be back in a hot minute with some actual news. Maybe. If you're lucky.

