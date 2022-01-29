We are gifted with very few things that are truly, purely good in this world — so it's nice when some of those things can come together and create a new thing that is good and perfect and necessary. Betty White was wonderful. The Golden Girls was wonderful. And Cher? Cher is fucking Cher. Cher is not perfect, Cher has made mistakes, but she's fucking Cher and she was in Moonstruck and I will die for her.



bitchslap GIF Giphy

So here is my new favorite thing on earth, which I have now watched approximately 30,000 times — Cher looking gorgeous and singing the the theme song to The Golden Girls.

Every Friend is Golden Tune In @nbc Mon 1/31 10pm ET 9pm CT #CelebratingBettyWhitepic.twitter.com/V0ZyvMRzZY — Cher (@Cher) 1643405039

No word of a lie, I kinda cried a little. It's almost as good as the time she and Bette Midler got together and sang a medley of songs about me, many years before I was born.

Trashy Ladies ~ Cher & Bette Midler 1975 www.youtube.com

Weirdly enough, I am wearing that exact same outfit right now.

