What treat do I have for you this week? Why, it is a music video from a band that I'm pretty sure never made it out of Erie, Pennsylvania back in the 1980s, because I definitely never saw them on any of those VH1 "I Love The 80s" shows and I feel pretty sure they would have made it on there if they had.

Because boy, that is definitely a look. It's as if Marie Antoinette were a man and also a clown who did a lot of cocaine.

THE SNOWMEN - CRAZY - from Erie, PA TV 1982 youtu.be

10. Eric Trump Seems Upset

9. Ahmaud Arbery's Murderers Will Be Going To Prison For The Rest Of Their Lives

8. Welcome to Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Mimosa 75!

7. Mitch McConnell Serpent-Talking Maryland GOP Gov Larry Hogan Into Running For Senate

6. Claymates Rejoice! Clay Aiken Running For Congress Again In North Carolina

5. RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel Will See Debate Commission IN HELL!

4. LIVE: If Joe Biden Has To Tell The Senate To Pass Voting Rights One More Damn Time ...

3. Let's LIVEBLOG Another Sh*tshow Trump January 6 Hearing!

2. They Tried To Kill Us, We Survived, Let's Vote

1. No One Really In The Mood For An Unvaccinated Love Story Right Now

