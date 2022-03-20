Welcome to the first day of spring! Breathe in that fresh air and then collapse from a pollen-induced allergy fit. I’m from South Carolina, so I probably won’t experience a season I recognize as spring here in Portland, Oregon, until the Fourth of July.

Robyn and I will kick off our special Spring Break edition of our live chat at 12 p.m. pacific, 3 p.m. eastern. You can watch below or on YouTube, where we can see your comments more easily. Feel free to listen to us in the background while you enjoy corned beef leftovers.

Remember to like, share, subscribe and all the goodies. See you soon.

Oh, some have you have asked about the lovely Queen of Hearts above: Yes, tickets are still on sale for the Down the Rabbit Hole: Karaoke Cabaret at Cafe Nordo in Seattle. You might even see me there.

Wonkette Spring Break Live Chat Has A First Amendment Right To Your Unwavering Devotion www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?