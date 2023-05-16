Be right back, having a hot flash.

Be right back, another hot flash.



Damn, these been going on for YEARS but not like every 20 minutes, JAYSUS. Anyway, no more babies ever, OR ELSE, so savor that blast from the past pic above.

WHEW! So I am here today to remind you that this here mommyblog and recipe hub and dick joke emporium is the world's last website, we are ad-free and investor-free and funded ENTIRELY by YOU, and do you love us? Do you? Do you love us? What about now? Do you love us now?

How about now?

Give us money.

Choose an amount, click one time or monthly (monthly!), and then choose Paypal or Stripe, or your payment will not go through. Want to send us $$$ in the mail? Send to Wonkette, PO Box 38273, Detroit MI 48238. Or if you like wee gifties in the mail, join our Patreon!

If you need to comment on anything, like maybe your own fun menopause stories or misty watercolored memories of a cat you once met, click on the headline above to get to the comments. GOODBYE!

Want to just donate once?