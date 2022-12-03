Hello and happy weekend!

Since I was not online last week to mourn the passing/celebrate the life of the great Irene Cara because I was too busy having the rona and watching Midsomer Murders, I figured I would drop a Fame-themed present in here for you all this week. Sadly, it is not in fact me singing the body electric, but rather another Stairway to Stardom classic.

Stairway To Stardom (1982) - Michelle Sutlovich - dancer www.youtube.com

She is, unbelievably, self taught.

10. Welcome To Wonkette Thanksgiving Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Cold Turkey!

9. Ex-Woke Person Tells Tucker Carlson How Mommy's Money And PragerU Turned Her Into Rich Asshole She Is Today

8. Trump Seems Terrified Of New Special Counsel, Happy Holidays, MFer!

7. Uh Oh, Florida Didn't Mean To Ban Chanukah From Schools! They Were Targeting Entirely Different Minorities!

6. Congratulations, Hakeem Jeffries, On Becoming Nancy Pelosi!

5. Let's Watch The Senate Protect Marriage Equality!

4. Wonkette’s Top Ten Stories Are Singing The Left Side Of The Menu

3. Mike Lindell Will Go 'Pillow-a-Pillow' With Ronna Romney McDaniel For RNC Crown

2. Kanye Goes Too Nazi For Alex Jones, So That Happened

1. Joe Biden Ruins War On Christmas For Fox News

