What have we got for you this week? Well, I was tempted, because it is the season, to drop Lou Monte's classic "Dominick the Donkey," along with some other, perhaps even more disturbing, examples of canzoni divertenti — I decided against. Probably everyone knows that one by now anyway.

Instead I have decided to be entirely non -festive and bless you instead all with the only commercial Tom Waits ever did. For Purina dog food, Butcher's Blend.

Yes, this is a thing that exists. Enjoy!

Transcript:

As dog travels through the envied and often tempting world of man, there’s one thing, above all, that tempts him most…the taste of meat! And that is why Purina makes Butcher’s Blend. Butcher’s Blend is the first dry dog food with three tempting meaty tastes. Beef, liver, ‘n’ bacon. All in one bag. So c’mon, deliver your dog from the world of temptation. The world of Butcher’s Blend. The first dry dog food with three meaty tastes.

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. DC National Guard Commanders Aren't Going To Let Mike Flynn's Brother Pin This Sh*t On Them

9. Wonkette’s Weekend Live Chat Is Strictly On The Naughty List

8. Wonkette Says Give EVERYBODY Electric Vehicle Charging Stations!

7. Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With Gifts For The Bartender In Your Life!

6. Matt Lewis Pretty Sure It's Bill Clinton's Fault Republicans Love Trump So Much

5. Megyn Kelly's Wealthy White Person Mask Problems Unbearable, Probably Unsolvable

4. Intolerant Left Refuses To F**k Conservative A-Holes Who Hate Them

3. Parents Of Oxford Shooting Suspect Arrested While Innocently Hanging Out In Detroit Warehouse

2. Madison Cawthorn Pretty Sure Ladies Are Just God's Holy Tupperware

1. HAPPY CHRISTMAS WAR IS OVER

