Welcome to the final weekend chat of August! Today, we’re gonna break down all the ways that Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan will improve your life, even if you don’t have student loans or already paid them off. We admit it’s probably a downer for sad losers who thrive off human misery, but we presume there’s a better audience for these chats.

We’ll also discuss the shameless backpedaling from some Republicans on abortion rights.

The fun starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. Robyn time.

Wonkette Weekend: How Biden's Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Will Improve Your Life www.youtube.com

