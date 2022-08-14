Last week’s Wisconsin Republican primary produced results that demanded we activate the Jamie Signal and summon our badass law-talker to discuss the escalating electoral mess. Fascism’s on the march!

PREVIOUSLY:

Wisconsin Primary: Trump-Backed Sociopath Defeats Pence-Backed Sociopath!

Vote And Die! Democracy According To The US Supreme Court And Wisconsin Supreme Court

We kick off at 12 pm PT, 3 pm ET, and 2 pm Robyn time. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe! See you soon.



youtu.be

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?