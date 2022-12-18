We don't have a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT but we do promise an hour or so of entertaining, lively chat. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown kicked the death penalty in the ass on her way out of office, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema from the Sinema Party is hawking her used stilettos on Facebook marketplace. What a week!

This week's chat starts at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. Like, share, subscribe, pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.



Wonkette Weekend Chat Has Too Many Christmas Trees www.youtube.com

