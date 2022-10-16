Herschel Walker whipped out a pretend copper's badge while playacting as a US Senate candidate during his debate Friday with actual Sen. Raphael Warnock. This was an absurd moment, but it's not absurd enough to definitively end his campaign. He still has a shot at this.

We'll discuss this debate and maybe why we should stop having debates. Plus, bonus theatre talk! Some great stuff is closing, and what does this mean for Broadway?

This week's Wonkette Chat is live at Sunday 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Like, share, subscribe, and pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .



Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?