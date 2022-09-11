The Queen Is Dead is no longer just my second favorite Smiths album*. We discuss the end of the British monarchy (for all intents and purposes) plus whatever else happened this week. (*Tie for number one is Meat Is Murder or Strangeways, Here We Come . Depends on my mood.)

Our chat goes live at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to like, share, subscribe.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?