Wonkette Weekend Chat: How To Put Together A ‘Queen Camilla’ Halloween Costume On Short Notice
It’s easier than you think!
The Queen Is Dead is no longer just my second favorite Smiths album*. We discuss the end of the British monarchy (for all intents and purposes) plus whatever else happened this week. (*Tie for number one is Meat Is Murder or Strangeways, Here We Come . Depends on my mood.)
Our chat goes live at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to like, share, subscribe.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .
Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!