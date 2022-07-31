It’s the last day of July, and it’s hot as hell, which a man who claims he’s been there says is actually pretty chilly. I guess climate is subjective when you’re deranged.

I’m in Seattle today, so this week’s chat was prerecorded but not in front of a live studio audience. I can guarantee that Robyn and I will discuss the climate crisis, white Christian nationalism, the right-wing incel movement, and Josh Hawley’s impressive manhood.

The fun begins at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. Robyn time. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?