There was yet another mass shooting at school last week, and six people are dead, including three children. However, Republicans have predictably latched onto the shooter's gender identity as their latest method of making life more miserable and dangerous for trans people. Meanwhile, they resist any new gun safety measures, specifically banning assault rifles.

Join us at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET as we discuss the escalating right-wing crusade against a marginalized group. Historically, this rarely ends well.

