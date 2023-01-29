We wish we didn't have to discuss Tyre Nichols. We wish he was still alive, but he's not. It's been almost three years since George Floyd's murder, and the police killings continue while the police budgets grow.

The problem, of course, isn't how much we fund the police but how they're trained, though it is unpleasant to consider how much in overtime cops will earn covering the protests over Nichol's killing.

This week's chat starts at 12 p.m. Pacific/3 p.m. Eastern. Like, share, subscribe, pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon. Stay safe.

