It's been almost a month since the "George Santos" story broke, and we admit that it's hard to understand anything that's going on with this guy. His entire life story is like Strawberry Fields where nothing is real but Kevin McCarthy is gonna let him hang out on committees anyway because, well, shut up that's why!

Where does it go from here? And what other crappy stuff has the new Republican House majority inflicted upon us?

This week's chat starts at 12 p.m. Pacific/3 p.m. Eastern.

