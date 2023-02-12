Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's political power has increased so significantly that she went full-on Emma Frost at Tuesday's State of the Union address. Yet certain folks insist on labeling her "white trash," an offensive, dehumanizing term that smears people who, while poor, aren't actually comic book villains like Greene. She's the White Queen of the Republican Party's Hellfire Club.

We need to also discuss what people don’t seem to get about Greene’s background. She wouldn’t have been considered “white trash” by the standards of the region but upper middle class. Also, Greene's outfit at the State of the Union was the only good thing about her odious presence.

This week's classism-free chat begins at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Like, share, subscribe. Drop us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.

