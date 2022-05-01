Welcome to May! This week’s live chat was prerecorded (but still not in front of a live audience). I’m in California this weekend and hotels aren’t great for streaming. Robyn was kind enough to chat with me before I left for the airport Friday. The good news is that I survive my first flight since the pandemic started. The flight attendants didn’t wear masks but they made sure our bags were fully under the seats in front of us. Safety first!

This week, Robyn and I discussed the Funny Girl revival on Broadway, which is disastrous (says me). There’s just no point remaking Funny Girl unless you’re recreating parts of it in an adaptation of Barbra Streisand’s majestic life.

Don’t worry: We do get around to discussing politics, like the 1990s “X-Files” episodes that seems to have influenced various QAnon conspiracies and conservatives’ selective faith in the government.

The fun starts at 12 noon PT/3 p.m. ET. Please like, share, subscribe and all the goodies

