Republican Marco Rubio's opponent in the Florida Senate race is Democrat Val Demings, but Rubio chose to attack drag queens in his latest campaign ad. We could've easily dragged this useless bigot but instead we reached out to Lil Miss Hot Mess, a children's author who serves on the board for Drag Queen Story Hour.

We're happy to have Lil Miss Hot Mess with us today to discuss the reality of Drag Queen Story Hour and how adults reading to children is only a bad thing in the minds of twisted people.

This week's pre-recorded chat begins at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Please like, share, and subscribe. Please forgive any brief technical glitches. The Internet is finicky at times.

