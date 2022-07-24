Lovely people far and wide are convening in Portland, Oregon’s Peninsula Park today for a WonkMeet! There’s even a Build Your Own Bloody Mary bar. The shenanigans run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alas, I work Sundays, but maybe folks can drop photos of the festivities in the comments during this week’s live chat. That’s sort of how I experienced my high school prom.

In other news, Down the Rabbit Hole , the play I co-wrote for Seattle's Cafe Nordo, has played long enough to have cast changes: Force of nature Justine Yu-Ping Davis, who originated the role of the Mad Hatter, has left the show (you can currently see her in Taproot Theatre’s Black Coffee). However, the brilliant Jacquelyn Miedema now wears the Carrollian hat of madness and is an utter delight. The entire cast is a writer’s gift.

We still live in Pandemic Times, and our fearsome Queen of Hearts Kate Kraay fell ill the same day as President Joe Biden (no connection, though). However, Cafe Nordo’s chef, co-artistic director, and show director Erin Brindley assumed the throne this weekend and ensured that the show will go on. Red suits her.

Today’s live chat fun starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. Robyn time (yes, she’s back in Chicago). Don’t forget to like, share, subscribe, etc.

Jacquelyn Miedema as the Mad Hatter in Cafe Nordo’s “Down the Rabbit Hole." www.youtube.com

