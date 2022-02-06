It’s the first Wonkette live chat of February, and to kick off sweeps month, we have a special guest. New York congressional candidate Maya Contreras is joining us to discuss voting rights, the upcoming midterms, and critical race theory panic, among other fun topics.

The fun starts at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET.

www.youtube.com

