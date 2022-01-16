I thought I might have had Covid this week but it turns out I might have an oat allergy. Running eyes, scratchy throat symptoms turn up shortly after a bowl of granola. That’s probably better than the risk of long Covid, but nonetheless, my body is failing me.

While I can’t have my pre-livestream oatmeal raisin cookies, I’m still raring to go. Robyn and I will discuss the filibuster fraud, democracy, and Kyrsten Sinema’s delusions of grandeur. (Girl supposedly thinks she can be president.) The party starts at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET.

Watch, like, subscribe, share, enjoy.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?