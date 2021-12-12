It’s Christmastime all over the world, except for all the places that don’t celebrate the holiday.

This week, Robyn and I will discuss the big stories of the week, including Kamala Harris’s headphones, why liberals won’t date people who hate them, and the Santifa attack on Christmas or at least the Fox News metal structure shaped to resemble a Christmas tree.

The fun begins at 12: 30 pm PT/3:30 pm ET. Watch, like, share, and then return here for your open thread.

Oh, and the two-play Curiouser and Curiouser event, for which I wrote words, is still running at Cafe Nordo in Seattle. It’s the perfect holiday party experience.

The 12 Best Reasons To Watch Wonkette Live Chat On 12.12.21 www.youtube.com

