We’re winding down the first week of March and heading into the second month of the Ukraine-Russia war’s first year. If only I could make Vladimir Putin disappear with a snap of my fingers.

Come join Robyn and me at 12 pm pacific time and 3 pm eastern slacker time. We’ll discuss increased funding for police violence, the GOP’s pro-child abuse bills, and most likely something musical theatre related. You know how we get.

Please like, subscribe, share, and spread the good news.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?