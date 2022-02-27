Everybody rejoice! We have a new Supreme Court justice nominee and she's young, gifted, and Black. Wonkette Lawsplainer Jamie Lynn Crofts joins us today to discuss the awesome Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is set to make all kinds of history.

We’ll also drag Clarence and Ginni Thomas and that awful new "Law & Order” episode.

The action starts at 12 pm. PT/3 pm ET. Don’t forget to like, share, subscribe and all the goodies.

