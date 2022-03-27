It’s been a wild week, y’all. There’s way too much going on for Robyn and I to discuss on our own. So, our resident lawsplainer Jamie Lynn Crofts is joining us at the weekend Wonk chat. She’ll help us make sense of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings, and let us know how much we should worry about Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who act more like gremlins on an airplane wing than actual Democrats.

Oh, and we’ll definitely touch on full-on QAnon crackpot Ginni Thomas and her coup-related activities.

The fun starts at 12 p.m. pacific/3 p.m. eastern.

Here’s where we ask a favor: If you have a YouTube account, please watch and comment directly on YouTube. We can respond to you more easily that way. Also, it helps us get more views than your cousin’s cat videos. Like, share, and subscribe. Maybe even shoot a few extra bucks our way. It’s all much appreciated.

OPEN THREAD!

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?