Jamie's back! Yes, she's back, and she's not shady, although the Alito Supreme Court sure is. Robyn and I have once again summoned your favorite law-talker Jamie Lynn Crofts to discuss the current fight for reproductive freedom.

Join us at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.

PREVIOUSLY FROM JAMIE:

Supreme Court's Dobbs Decision Is SO BAD (How Bad Is It?) That It's Really Really Really Fucking Bad

Brittney Poolaw Is Spending Four Years In Prison. Because She Had A Miscarriage.



Texas Abortion Ban Sadistic, Psychopathic, Dumb As Hell



