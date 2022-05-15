Wonkette Weekend Live Chat Vs. The US Supreme Court Part III
Yes, it’s now a trilogy
Jamie's back! Yes, she's back, and she's not shady, although the Alito Supreme Court sure is. Robyn and I have once again summoned your favorite law-talker Jamie Lynn Crofts to discuss the current fight for reproductive freedom.
Join us at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Don't forget to like, share, subscribe and all the goodness.
