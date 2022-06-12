Wonkette Weekend Live Chat Was Not Eligible For A Tony Award This Year
We assume no one will get slapped at the Tonys.
We’re back and entirely live this week with the not-so-much demanded but very much promised Tony Award preview. Robyn will sing. I will do my best Rex Harrison.
Here’s handy list of the nominees. Feel free to make friendly wagers, but Robyn and I want our slice!
We’ll also talk about politics, I assume. A lot of foolishness happened.
As always, the fun starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET time. Please like, share, subscribe and all the associated YouTube goodness.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .
Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!